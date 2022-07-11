Six week jail term for Kings Cross iPhone thief
- Credit: BTP
A pickpocket caught red-handed was jailed just two days later, after swiping a phone off an unsuspecting commuter at Kings Cross station.
The crime happened on the Victoria Line platform, within eyesight of two plain-clothed British Transport Police officers just after 5pm on June 30.
Zakaria Cenouci, 23, of no fixed address, walked behind a woman, put his hand into one of her coat pockets, stole an iPhone X.
The victim shouted “Hey,” after him as he left, but officers were already onto Cenouci, arresting him and giving the woman back her phone.
Cenouci was arrested and charged with theft and possession of a class B drug.
He pleaded guilty to both offences at Westminster Magistrates Court on July 2, and was jailed for six weeks.
He will also pay the victim £152.
Insp Sharon Turner said: “This was a quick turn around by our officers.
“Our team is committed to ensuring passengers can travel safely with their belongings.
“We’ll always ask the public to make the jobs of thieves more difficult by keeping a close eye on their own belongings and being aware that thieves do choose to operate in crowded environments, which can often mean busy railway stations.”