Eight people arrested in London and Kent over fatal shooting
- Credit: Met Police
Eight people have been arrested in London and Kent over the death of a 23-year-old man who was shot in the chest in Wood Green.
Camilo Palacio was killed in High Road at about 9.30pm on July 24.
Five suspects have been arrested in London and three in Kent.
On Sunday July 31 officers stopped a car in Harlesden, north-west London, and arrested two men aged 27 and 64 on suspicion of murder, and a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.
An address in Haringey was also raided and a 16-year-old boy held on suspicion of murder.
The same day officers in Kent stopped a car in the seaside town of Margate on behalf of the Metropolitan Police, and arrested two men aged 30 and 24 on suspicion of murder, and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The eighth suspect, an 18-year-old man, was held on suspicion of murder at London City Airport on Monday.
Anyone with information can call police on 020 8358 0400, or 101, or tweet @MetCC quoting 7238/24Jul.
Most Read
- 1 Eight people arrested in London and Kent over fatal shooting
- 2 Immersive monkey enclosure opens at London ZSL Zoo
- 3 Wood Green shooting victim named
- 4 Kenwood House wins permission for large events – despite end to concerts
- 5 The history of hops and Hampstead High Street
- 6 English Heritage calls a halt to summer concerts at Kenwood House
- 7 Two more child strip-search cases under investigation by police watchdog
- 8 101 Dalmatians: spotty children's musical with some juicy bones
- 9 Police appeal for witnesses after Finsbury Park stabbing
- 10 'Why conservation areas matter in Hampstead'
To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.