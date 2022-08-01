Camilo Palacio, who was fatally shot in Wood Green - Credit: Met Police

Eight people have been arrested in London and Kent over the death of a 23-year-old man who was shot in the chest in Wood Green.

Camilo Palacio was killed in High Road at about 9.30pm on July 24.

Five suspects have been arrested in London and three in Kent.

On Sunday July 31 officers stopped a car in Harlesden, north-west London, and arrested two men aged 27 and 64 on suspicion of murder, and a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

An address in Haringey was also raided and a 16-year-old boy held on suspicion of murder.

The same day officers in Kent stopped a car in the seaside town of Margate on behalf of the Metropolitan Police, and arrested two men aged 30 and 24 on suspicion of murder, and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The eighth suspect, an 18-year-old man, was held on suspicion of murder at London City Airport on Monday.

Anyone with information can call police on 020 8358 0400, or 101, or tweet @MetCC quoting 7238/24Jul.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.