Wood Green shooting victim named

The man who was fatally shot in Wood Green on Sunday has been named as Camilo Palacio by detectives.

Emergency services were alerted that shots had been fired in the High Road at about 9.30pm on July 24.

London’s Air Ambulance was scrambled, along with the London Ambulance Service and police officers, including firearms officers, and 23-year-old Camilo - who had been shot in his chest - was given first aid at the scene.

Despite their efforts, Camilo, who was from Enfield, was pronounced dead at 10pm.

His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination found his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

DCI Perry Benton, who is leading the investigation, said: “My officers are very keen to hear from anyone who can help us identify the person responsible for Camilo’s death.

“A young man’s life has been brutally ended on a public street and a family is now struggling to come to terms with their loss – if ever there was a time to break the wall of silence, this is it.

“If you have information, dash-cam or mobile phone footage relating to this murder, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, please do the right thing and get in touch.

“It doesn’t matter if you contact us in person or anonymously via Crimestoppers - but please share what you know.”

There have been no arrests.

The shooting was one of three gun deaths in London in the space of six days.

Daneche Tison, 26, was shot outside a block of flats in Bruncker Street, Queen’s Park, west London in the early hours of July 19.

Then Sam Brown, 28, was fatally shot in Waltham Forest, just after midnight on July 24, and later died in hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 0208 358 0400, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 7238/24Jul.

To remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.