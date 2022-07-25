Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Man, 22, shot dead in Wood Green

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 3:24 PM July 25, 2022
The shooting reportedly happened near to Wood Green tube station

The shooting reportedly happened near to Wood Green tube station - Credit: Google

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead in Wood Green on Sunday.

Emergency services were alerted that shots had been fired in the High Road at about 9.30pm on July 24.

London’s Air Ambulance was scrambled, along with the London Ambulance Service and police officers, including firearms officers, and the victim was given first aid at the scene.

Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 10pm.

His next of kin are aware and being supported by specialist officers, and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

DCI Perry Benton said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young man has lost his life.

“I would urge anyone who was in the High Road area at the time, or who has any information about this incident to contact police immediately.

“In particular, I am appealing to anyone who has any mobile phone footage or CCTV, which they think may be helpful to the investigation , to come forward.”

A crime scene is in place, and there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 7238/24Jul.

