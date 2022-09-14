Wood Green: Fatal shooting case dropped at the Old Bailey

The case against a man accused over a fatal shooting in Wood Green has been dropped.

Abass Ahmed, 22, was charged with the murder of 23-year-old Camilo Palacio in Wood Green on Sunday July 24.

Mr Palacio was walking along Stuart Crescent just before 9.30pm when a Range Rover was driven into the street.

He turned and ran towards High Road before at least six shots are believed to have been fired from the car, one of which struck him in the chest.

Emergency services were alerted but the victim, from Enfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday (September 14), Ahmed, from Tottenham, appeared in the dock of the Old Bailey before Judge Philip Katz KC.

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow KC, told the court: “The Crown has had an opportunity following a lengthy conference to review the case against Mr Ahmed and we have taken the view as things presently stand there is not sufficient evidence to proceed with the prosecution.”

Addressing the defendant, Judge Katz said: “Mr Ahmed, the prosecution have decided for the time being at any rate based on the evidence they have now, they are going to discontinue the case against you.

“You are discharged. The proceedings are discontinued.”