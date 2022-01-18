Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Camden Council due to report on women's safety

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 2:50 PM January 18, 2022
Councillors holding a banner ahead of a meeting on women's safety

Councillors holding a banner ahead of a meeting on women's safety - Credit: Kat Pirnak

Cabinet members are due to report on work done to tackle violence against women and girls in the borough.

Camden's full council meeting on Monday (January 22) will hear updates on work currently being carried out to keep women safe.

Cllr Angela Mason, lead for best start in life and families and Cllr Nadia Shah, who heads safer communities, will submit their report.

In November the council took part in the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence – an international, annual campaign.

At the same time a campaign was launched to seek to make misogyny as a hate  crime to coincide with White Ribbon Day and the sixteen days of activism

On December 3 Cllr Shah arranged a borough-wide walkabout, focusing on women’s safety.

Residents shared their experiences of known risks and issues within the borough, and identified specific areas in which they feel unsafe.

This information will feed into longer-term planning with the community and the police about the use of resources to make places and spaces safer for everyone.

Full Council meeting will be webcast at 7pm on Monday. Visit camden.public-i.tv/core/portal/home



