Stolen car crashes in Kentish Town leaving woman hospitalised
- Credit: Michael Boniface
A woman has been left in hospital after a stolen car being chased by police collided with another vehicle in Kentish Town over the weekend.
The Metropolitan Police said that at 5.08pm yesterday - Sunday, January 16 - officers indicated for a car to pull over in Carlton Road in Finsbury Park.
According to the Met, a "pursuit was authorised" after the car reportedly failed to stop.
The suspect car, which police confirm was reported stolen shortly after the pursuit, collided with another car in Leighton Road.
A woman from that other car was taken to hospital with "non life-threatening or life-changing injuries".
Two men - one reportedly the driver, the other a passenger - allegedly then fled the stolen car and made off on foot.
Police said one man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated taking and driving away following a foot chase.
The 18-year-old was taken to a north London police station where he remains in custody.
The Met said enquiries continue to locate the second man.