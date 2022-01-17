Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Stolen car crashes in Kentish Town leaving woman hospitalised

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 4:19 PM January 17, 2022
Updated: 4:21 PM January 17, 2022
A 'stolen' car has crashed in Leighton Road, according to the police

A 'stolen' car has crashed in Leighton Road, according to the police - Credit: Michael Boniface

A woman has been left in hospital after a stolen car being chased by police collided with another vehicle in Kentish Town over the weekend.

The Metropolitan Police said that at 5.08pm yesterday - Sunday, January 16 - officers indicated for a car to pull over in Carlton Road in Finsbury Park.

According to the Met, a "pursuit was authorised" after the car reportedly failed to stop.

The suspect car, which police confirm was reported stolen shortly after the pursuit, collided with another car in Leighton Road.

A woman from that other car was taken to hospital with "non life-threatening or life-changing injuries".

Two men - one reportedly the driver, the other a passenger - allegedly then fled the stolen car and made off on foot.

Police said one man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated taking and driving away following a foot chase.

The 18-year-old was taken to a north London police station where he remains in custody.

The Met said enquiries continue to locate the second man.

