81-year-old woman scammed by fake wardens in Hampstead car theft

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 5:27 PM March 21, 2022
Google image of Rosslyn Road in the sun

A partially disabled woman was left "shaken" after two fake traffic wardens stole her car. - Credit: Google Maps

A partially disabled 81-year-old woman was scammed by two fake traffic wardens who then took her car keys and stole her Mini Cooper.

On the morning of March 10, the victim had parked on double yellow lines of Rosslyn Hill, which she is entitled to park on due to her disability.

Two men wearing uniform approached her. They said they were giving her a parking ticket. When she pointed to her disabled badge, they said they would cancel the ticket and she should follow them so they could explain how.

The victim then drove a short distance to a parking bay in Hampstead High Street when she was approached by one of the same men. The other man then came over.

When the victim later returned to where she parked her car it was gone, as were the car keys that were in her pocket. 

The theft is believed to have taken place between 11.50am and 12.05am. 

Officers are urging those who were in the area at the time to check if they caught the incident on their dash cam. 

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 2306398/22. 

Hampstead News
Camden News
North West London News

