Woman arrested after Belsize Park stabbing

A 56-year-old woman is in custody after a stabbing in Upper Park Road, Belsize on Saturday - Credit: Met Police

A woman has been arrested after a stabbing in Belsize Park.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service to Upper Park Road around 7.15pm yesterday - Saturday, July 16 - following reports of an assault.

A woman, 31, was found with a stab injury to her leg and taken to hospital, where her injuries were assessed as not life-threatening.

Officers arrested a 56-year-old woman at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

She remains in custody, the Met said.