Woman arrested after Belsize Park stabbing
Published: 4:38 PM July 17, 2022
- Credit: Met Police
A woman has been arrested after a stabbing in Belsize Park.
Police were called by London Ambulance Service to Upper Park Road around 7.15pm yesterday - Saturday, July 16 - following reports of an assault.
A woman, 31, was found with a stab injury to her leg and taken to hospital, where her injuries were assessed as not life-threatening.
Officers arrested a 56-year-old woman at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
She remains in custody, the Met said.