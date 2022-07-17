Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Woman arrested after Belsize Park stabbing

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:38 PM July 17, 2022
A 56-year-old woman is in custody after a stabbing in Upper Park Road, Belsize on Saturday - Credit: Met Police

A woman has been arrested after a stabbing in Belsize Park.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service to Upper Park Road around 7.15pm yesterday - Saturday, July 16 - following reports of an assault.

A woman, 31, was found with a stab injury to her leg and taken to hospital, where her injuries were assessed as not life-threatening.

Officers arrested a 56-year-old woman at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

She remains in custody, the Met said.

