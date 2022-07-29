Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Police appeal for witnesses after Finsbury Park stabbing

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 12:27 PM July 29, 2022
Wiltshire Gardens, where a man was stabbed on July 17, 2022

Wiltshire Gardens, where a man was stabbed on July 17, 2022 - Credit: Met Police

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a stabbing in Finsbury Park.

Police were called at about 10pm on Sunday July 17 to reports of an injured man in Wiltshire Gardens.

On arrival they were advised that the 25-year-old victim, who had been stabbed, had already made his way to hospital. 

His injuries are not life-threatening, according to Scotland Yard.

Officers have already carried out enquiries and reviewed CCTV cameras in the area, and would now like to speak with anyone who has information who has not yet come forward.

There have been no arrests.

Any witnesses are asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 7591/17Jul.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

person