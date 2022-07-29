Police appeal for witnesses after Finsbury Park stabbing
- Credit: Met Police
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a stabbing in Finsbury Park.
Police were called at about 10pm on Sunday July 17 to reports of an injured man in Wiltshire Gardens.
On arrival they were advised that the 25-year-old victim, who had been stabbed, had already made his way to hospital.
His injuries are not life-threatening, according to Scotland Yard.
Officers have already carried out enquiries and reviewed CCTV cameras in the area, and would now like to speak with anyone who has information who has not yet come forward.
There have been no arrests.
Any witnesses are asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 7591/17Jul.
Most Read
- 1 English Heritage calls a halt to summer concerts at Kenwood House
- 2 NHS to close Hampstead-based children's gender identity clinic
- 3 Man, 22, shot dead in Wood Green
- 4 'It still happens': In the field with north London's fox hunt saboteurs
- 5 Award-winning Neapolitan pizzeria to open in Belsize Park
- 6 Women and non-binary artists raise funds for health charity
- 7 Sleep like a Kingmaker at Warwick Castle
- 8 Man shot in his heart outside Queen's Park flats named
- 9 Biography 'gets close to truth' of George Michael's life and tragic death
- 10 Fresh review launched following anniversary of death of Gaia Young
To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.