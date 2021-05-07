Police officer suffers leg injury after BMW stopped during 'routine patrol'
- Credit: David Nathan
A police officer suffered leg injuries in West Hampstead on Thursday after officers stopped a BMW they believed was "driving suspiciously".
Met officers were on a routine patrol at around 10.25pm when they spotted a blue BMW in Netherwood Street in the Webheath estate, which runs between Kilburn High Road and Sheriff Road.
The Met said a police officer was trapped between the car and a stationary police vehicle and injured as its driver attempted to reverse away.
Three men – aged 24, 26 and 33 – have been arrested. Police said a fourth man fled the scene.
The officer was taken to hospital with leg injuries but has since been discharged.
You may also want to watch:
Camden and Islington police commander Ch Supt Raj Kohli, said: "My thoughts are with my injured colleague and his family."
He appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage to come forward.
Most Read
- 1 London Assembly elections: Camden, Barnet and Haringey's candidates
- 2 Swimmers launch legal challenge to charges at Hampstead Heath Ponds
- 3 Owner mourns Highgate station’s beloved black cat
- 4 North London nurses: 1% NHS pay offer is a 'kick in the teeth'
- 5 Matt Hancock to give evidence at Infected Blood Inquiry
- 6 London elections 2021 live: Latest results as they come in
- 7 Seven things to do in Hampstead and Highgate after May 17
- 8 'Unacceptable' HGV use by developers in Church Row writes off 3 cars
- 9 Home of the week: Charming Victorian home for sale in Stroud Green
- 10 England captain Harry Kane renews his shirt sponsorship with Leyton Orient
Call police on 101 and quote CAD 7709/06May, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.