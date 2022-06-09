A West Hampstead paedophile has been locked up for 11 years after being found guilty of 20 counts of child sexual offences.

Nathan DaSilva, aged 42, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on March 11.

The investigation began in November 2018, when police established DaSilva was in contact with a child in the USA.

He had groomed the victim from approximately 2014 when she was aged 13, and coerced her into sending him sexually explicit videos and images, which he shared online.

Officers discovered he was in contact with another four people, "believed to have been children", three of whom are thought to be from the UK, although their identities could not be confirmed.

DaSilva was found guilty of a minimum 11 counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, with others remaining on file.

There were three counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child, three counts of distributing images, and one count of drug possession.

DaSilva was issued with an indefinite sexual harm prevention order, stopping him accessing the internet. He is forbidden from communicating with any child, unless he informs police and the child's parent or guardian of his convictions.