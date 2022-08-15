West Hampstead man fatally stabbed in Ealing

Wayne Phillips from West Hampstead was fatally stabbed in an Ealing pub - Credit: Scotland Yard

A West Hampstead man who was fatally stabbed in Ealing has been named by police.

Wayne Phillips, 58, died from stab injuries at the Star and Scorpion pub in Uxbridge Road on July 23.

Police were called at 11.55pm and officers attended, along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

Mr Phillips was found in a critical condition and subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to have been blood loss and stab wound to the heart, Scotland Yard said.

Timothy Simon, 58, of Ray Walk, Islington, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at the Old Bailey in October.