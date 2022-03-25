Video

Jurors at the Old Bailey have been shown footage of the moment a terror suspect accused of murdering Sir David Amess was tackled by two plain-clothes police officers.

The veteran Conservative MP was stabbed to death in the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea while holding a constituency surgery on October 15 last year.

Ali Harbi Ali, of Kentish Town, stands accused of his “cold and calculated murder” - a charge he denies.

The 26-year-old further denies preparing acts of terrorism.

Video played yesterday - March 24 - to jurors at the ongoing trial showed Essex police constables Scott James and Ryan Curtis ordering Ali to drop a bloody, foot-long carving knife before charging at him and pinning him to the floor.

In the aftermath, the suspect could be heard describing himself as “a happy guy” who was “prepared to die”, before asking the officers to put his glasses back on his face.

One of the officers reportedly replied: “Mate, that’s not our concern.”

The stand-off happened within minutes of 69-year-old Sir David being knifed more than 20 times.

Pcs James and Curtis were in the area on the day of the attack trying to find an unrelated wanted suspect when they were called to the church, the Old Bailey heard.

The duo arrived to be told that the Plaistow-born politician had been “stabbed several times”.

Armed only with batons and incapacitant spray, they ran into the building and came face to face with the suspect.

The officers reportedly shouted: “Drop that knife.”

One added: “It’s only going to go one way. Please drop that knife.”

The pair then charged at Ali, who is said to have been on a 14-minute phone call with his “hysterical” sister at the time.

It's claimed he then said: “Don’t worry. The police got me. They’re not gonna shoot.”

Ali was subsequently taken into custody, where he allegedly told the booking-in officer the incident had both “terror” related and “religious” motivations.

The suspect had managed to arrange an appointment with the MP by duping his office into believing he was a healthcare worker moving to the area.

Witness Darren King told jurors that during a tense exchange, Ali claimed he killed the MP because of an alleged government bombing campaign in Syria.

Sir David was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining multiple stab wounds to the chest.

The trial continues.