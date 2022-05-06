Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to following an assault on an Ambulance crew member in Euston - Credit: Metropolitan Police

The image of an unidentified man has been released after an ambulance crew member was threatened with a knife at a Euston hospital.

Officers are investigating the assault and appealing to the public to help identify a man they wish to speak with.

The incident took place just before 8pm on Monday (May 2).

An ambulance crew, who had just delivered a patient to University College Hospital, parked in an ambulance bay.

A male crew member, who was outside the vehicle, was approached from behind by a man who pushed a knife against his back.

The victim was able to diffuse the situation and the suspect eventually backed away, placing the knife in a bag and leaving the scene.

If you can identify the man in the picture, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 6309/2MAY.

To remain 100 percent anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.