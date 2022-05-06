Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Ambulance worker threatened with knife at Euston hospital

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 11:41 AM May 6, 2022
Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to following an assault on an Ambulance crew member in Euston

Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to following an assault on an Ambulance crew member in Euston - Credit: Metropolitan Police

The image of an unidentified man has been released after an ambulance crew member was threatened with a knife at a Euston hospital. 

Officers are investigating the assault and appealing to the public to help identify a man they wish to speak with. 

The incident took place just before 8pm on Monday (May 2). 

The incident happened at University College Hospital 

The incident happened at University College Hospital - Credit: Metropolitan Police

An ambulance crew, who had just delivered a patient to University College Hospital, parked in an ambulance bay.

A male crew member, who was outside the vehicle, was approached from behind by a man who pushed a knife against his back.

The victim was able to diffuse the situation and the suspect eventually backed away, placing the knife in a bag and leaving the scene.

If you can identify the man in the picture, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 6309/2MAY.

To remain 100 percent anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Camden News
North London News

Don't Miss

Francis Mukendi

London Live News

Finsbury Park rapist who attacked women in Camden jailed

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of terraced houses in London

London Live News

7 of the cheapest streets in north London boroughs

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Paul Summerson, 43, appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court. Picture: Met Police

Court Watch

Plaistow Police officer named following GBH accusations

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Old tudor building with bright yellow sign on iron fence that reads "Golders Hill School"

'Heartbroken': 114-year-old school closure announced

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon