Ambulance worker threatened with knife at Euston hospital
- Credit: Metropolitan Police
The image of an unidentified man has been released after an ambulance crew member was threatened with a knife at a Euston hospital.
Officers are investigating the assault and appealing to the public to help identify a man they wish to speak with.
The incident took place just before 8pm on Monday (May 2).
An ambulance crew, who had just delivered a patient to University College Hospital, parked in an ambulance bay.
A male crew member, who was outside the vehicle, was approached from behind by a man who pushed a knife against his back.
The victim was able to diffuse the situation and the suspect eventually backed away, placing the knife in a bag and leaving the scene.
If you can identify the man in the picture, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 6309/2MAY.
To remain 100 percent anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.