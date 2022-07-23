Multiple SUV owners in Highgate and Crouch End woke up to find their car tyres deflated.

Anonymous group Tyre Extinguishers said they "disarmed 65 gas-guzzling SUVs" in the "affluent Crouch End area of London" overnight on July 11.

At the same time "striking two continents" residents in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada had their SUV tyres deflated.

Crouch End Tyre Extinguishers said in a statement: "Tyre Extinguishers struck again last night, disarming 65 gas-guzzling

SUVs around North London, including Southwood Lane, Shepherds Hill and Cholmley Park around Highgate.

"North London TX would, as always, like to send boundless love,

solidarity and respect to all other TX groups in this growing

international movement to save the planet.“

Climate activists leave a note on every SUV where they deflate a tyre - Credit: Tyre Extinguishers

One Southwood Lane Road resident, contacted the Ham&High after the climate activists deflated a tyre on their Audi Q3 which they said "is not an overbig SUV".

They also found a note left on their windscreen.

The leaflet began: "Attention, your gas-guzzler kills. We have deflated one or more of your tyres. You'll be angry, but don't take it personally. It's not you, it's your car."

It adds: "Driving a hybrid or electric? These are still polluting, dangerous and cause congestion."

The note suggests walking, cycling or using public transport.

In June Tyre Extinguishers deflated more than 60 SUV tyres in Crouch End.

On July 1 they deflated 40 SUV tyres in Muswell Hill and previously 50 deflated in Primrose Hill one night in May.

They have targeted other areas including Camden and Hampstead, as well as other locations in London, the UK, Europe and America.

On its website they state, the "leaderless group" says: "We’re taking this action because governments and politicians have failed to protect us from these huge vehicles. Everyone hates them, apart from the people who drive them.

"We want to live in towns and cities with clean air and safe streets. Politely asking and protesting for these things has failed. "It’s time for action."

The Met police advised people affected to report it online.

A spokesperson said: "We ask that reports are made through the Met's website and we will assess these to establish whether offences have been committed.”



