Two teenagers stabbed in Primrose Hill group fight

Published: 11:19 AM August 6, 2021 Updated: 11:31 AM August 6, 2021

Bridge Approach, where two teenagers were stabbed - Credit: Google

Two teenagers were stabbed in a group fight in Primrose Hill on Friday night.

A pair of 16-year-olds were taken to hospital with stab injuries after police were called to Bridge Approach on July 30 at around 10pm.

Their condition was not life threatening, after the emergency services including paramedics attended the scene.

No arrests have been made as police enquiries continue. The Met says the group brawling were believed to have come from Primrose Hill park.

Continued incidents of antisocial behaviour and crime around the park have led to it being closed overnight at weekends.

Gates have also been put up to try to prevent late-night revellers causing disruption.

The Royal Parks, which manages Primrose Hill, initially called the move “short term”, but the fencing has stayed in place since April.

Many local residents have welcomed strengthened measures around Primrose Hill to curb antisocial behaviour – but others have criticised the move to close it off at night.

Police previously warned their heightened response at the park is “unsustainable in the medium to long term”.