Two men appear in court charged with murder of Alex Smith in Camden

Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of teenager Alex Smith in Camden.

Alex, 16, was killed in Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, Camden, at around 11pm on August 12 2019.

Siyad Mohamud, 23, and Tariq Monteiro, 21, both of no fixed address, were charged after being arrested in Kenya and brought back to the UK yesterday (January 31).

They appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court after being charged and were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on February 2.

Last year Abdirahman Ibrahim, 20, of Pratt Street, Camden, was found guilty of murder and assisting an offender at Inner London Crown Court and in 2020, Arif Biomy was jailed for life for Alex's murder.