Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Two men appear in court charged with murder of Alex Smith in Camden

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 8:52 PM February 1, 2022
Updated: 9:02 PM February 1, 2022
Alex Smith, 16, was fatally stabbed on August 12 last year.

Alex Smith, 16, was fatally stabbed on August 12 2019. - Credit: Archant

Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of teenager Alex Smith in Camden.

Alex, 16, was killed in Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, Camden, at around 11pm on August 12 2019.

Siyad Mohamud, 23, and Tariq Monteiro, 21, both of no fixed address, were charged after being arrested in Kenya and brought back to the UK yesterday (January 31). 

They appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court after being charged and were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on February 2.  

Last year Abdirahman Ibrahim, 20, of Pratt Street, Camden, was found guilty of murder and assisting an offender at Inner London Crown Court and in 2020, Arif Biomy was jailed for life for Alex's murder.

London Live News
Camden News

Don't Miss

The gates of Highgate School, in North Road

Education News

Highgate School abuse: Staff had to 'shake themselves out of complacency'

Charles Thomson

person
Red Lion & Sun Highgate

London Live News

Seven north London gastropubs voted best in UK

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A broken down bin lorry in Camden getting towed away

Environment News

Camden recycling ‘indiscriminately’ contaminated as lorry issues persist

Ben Lynch and Saskia Rowlands

Logo Icon
A 14-year-old boy was arrested following a stabbing in Sainsbury's carpark in Williamson Road, Haringey

London Live News

Boy, 15, rushed to hospital after stabbing in Harringay Sainsbury's carpark

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon