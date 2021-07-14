Two arrested after police officer attacked in Camden Town Station

Published: 7:33 AM July 14, 2021 Updated: 7:38 AM July 14, 2021

Two men have been arrested in connection with a serious assault on a police officer in Camden Town Station.

The officer was giving emergency first aid to a person who had fallen down the stairs at the underground station on July 11, when he was approached by two men who hit him round the head, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

He suffered fractures to his face and serious injuries to his shoulder and upper body.

He was discharged from hospital on Monday (July 12) and is now recovering at home.

Two 22-year-old men from Wolverhampton have been arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm.

They have both been taken to police custody for questioning.

Det Insp Gary Pinner said: “This is a pleasing development in our investigation into what was a shocking act of violence on an officer helping someone in need.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped to share our appeal so widely yesterday, and the many members of the public who contacted us with information as a result.

"It is thanks to this support that we have been able to make these arrests less than twenty four hours later.

BTP said its investigation into the incident continues.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and hasn’t already spoken to police can text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 631 of 11/07/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.