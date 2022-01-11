Andrew Gosden, who vanished from his home in Doncaster in 2007 after buying a one-way ticket to King's Cross - Credit: PA

Two men have been arrested over the disappearance of a boy who vanished 14 years ago after he bought a one-way ticket to Kings Cross.

Andrew Gosden, from Doncaster in South Yorkshire, was 14 when he vanished in September 2007 after apparently travelling to London.

South Yorkshire Police announced today - January 11 - that two men were detained in the capital on December 8 with the help of Met officers.

A spokesperson confirmed that a 45-year-old was arrested on suspicion of kidnap, human trafficking and the possession of indecent images of children; while a 38-year-old was held on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking.

Both have now been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Andrew, who will now be 28, vanished on September 14 2007.

He emptied his bank account of about £200 and went to Doncaster station, where he bought a one-way ticket to London King’s Cross.

His family and police believe he boarded a train at 9.35am, arriving at Kings Cross at 11.20am.

CCTV images captured at the station – and later released by South Yorkshire Police – made up the last known sighting of Andrew, with no further information about his movements corroborated by officers.

Kevin Gosden hands out leaflets showing his missing son Andrew in 2008 - Credit: PA

A missing persons poster from 2009 showing a new age-progressed picture of missing Andrew Gosden, who has been missing since September 14, 2007 - Credit: PA

Andrew's case became one of the most high-profile missing person probes in the north of England, with his family driving a high profile campaign over the years to keep their son in the public eye.

A post on the campaign’s Twitter feed today said: “Police investigations will be ongoing for quite a while and we respectfully ask you to give them your support and consideration whilst this takes place.”

Det Insp Andy Knowles, from South Yorkshire Police, said: “Our priority at this time is supporting Andrew’s family while we work through this new line of enquiry in the investigation.

“We are in close contact with them and they ask that their privacy is respected as our investigation continues.

“We have made numerous appeals over the years to find out where Andrew is and what happened to him when he disappeared.

"I would encourage anyone with any information they have not yet reported to come forward.”