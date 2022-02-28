Pc Tristan Downing - from the central north BCU covering Camden and Islington - has pleaded guilty to soliciting a prostitute at Westminster Magistrates’ Court - Credit: Met Police

A cop was caught red handed soliciting the services of a prostitute by his Met colleagues who were undertaking an operation to track down those exploiting sex workers.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard today - Monday, February 28 - that Pc Tristan Downing, who is attached to the central north basic command unit covering Camden and Islington, is "very sorry and ashamed by his arrest".

The 38-year-old was picked up while off-duty during a police operation in Edmonton aimed at catching those who exploit sex workers.

He was charged in the early hours of January 14.

Pc Downing today pleaded guilty to soliciting a prostitute, and was sentenced to a £450 fine, £85 court costs and £45 witness tax to be paid within 14 days.

He is currently on restricted duties and misconduct proceedings will now take place following his conviction.

Commander Andy Carter, in charge of policing in Camden and Islington, said: "We expect the highest standards of behaviour from our officers both on, and off, duty and this officer's actions fell way below these expectations.

"The Met is committed to rooting out all officers who break the law or are involved in dishonest or disreputable behaviour."