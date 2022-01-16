Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Ashling Murphy: Camden pays tribute to murdered primary school teacher 

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 11:09 AM January 16, 2022
Updated: 11:23 AM January 16, 2022
People hold a vigil outside the London Irish Centre in Camden in memory of murdered primary school t

Hundreds of people gathered outside the London Irish Centre in Camden in memory of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy, who was found dead last week after going for a run on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Ireland - Credit: PA

Crowds gathered outside the London Irish Centre in Camden yesterday to pay tribute to primary school teacher Ashling Murphy who was murdered while out for a run.

At 4pm on January 15 - exactly three days on from when it's believed the Irishwoman was fatally attacked - mourners fell silent to honour the 23-year-old who was found dead on Wednesday at the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Offaly.

The vigil also saw people hold candles, while large numbers queued in Camden Square to sign a book of condolence and lay flowers.  

Musicians perform during a vigil outside the London Irish Centre in Camden in memory of murdered pri

Musicians perform traditional Irish music during a vigil outside the London Irish Centre in Camden in memory of Ashling Murphy - Credit: PA

Traditional music was also played in honour of Ashling, who was known as a talented violinist.

A minute's silence was then held, after which people sang a rendition of 'When You Were Sweet Sixteen' - the young teacher’s favourite song.

The tune was played the day before - January 14 - by Ashling's father Ray Murphy at a vigil held near the scene of her murder in Tullamore. 

Police are continuing to hunt for the killer, and Gardai have said Ashling’s family were “appreciative and overwhelmed by the national outpouring of support shown to them” in light of her killing.

Most Read

  1. 1 North London road and rail disruptions in the week ahead
  2. 2 Fire brigade extinguish St Pancras station electrical fire
  3. 3 Drug runner caught at Euston with heroin in underwear jailed for four years
  1. 4 The story of a pond returning to Hampstead Heath
  2. 5 Guilty: Woman stirred up racial hatred with social media posts on Grenfell
  3. 6 Cirque du Soleil: Luzia Royal Albert Hall ****
  4. 7 Nine of London's best vegan restaurants to try this Veganuary
  5. 8 Hampstead retail site snapped up for £7m by property firm
  6. 9 How a stray Hampstead cat changed the life of artist Louis Wain
  7. 10 Haringey 'virtual parking permits' to tackle blue badge thefts

Vigils were held in towns across Ireland on Friday as the country mourned the senseless murder, which has reignited the questions surrounding gender-based violence and women's safety.

People lay flowers during a vigil outside the London Irish Centre in Camden in memory of murdered pr

People laid flowers and candles during the vigil - Credit: PA

The Irish Centre's cultural officer Anna Johnston said people not only united in solidarity with those who knew and loved Ashling, but also with "all the women of Ireland and further afield who are angry, distressed and heartbroken”.  

She addressed the crowd to say: “Today, along with Ashling, we remember all the women who have had their lives stolen through gender-based violence.  

“We shouldn’t be here, and Ashling should be.”  

This comes after vigils were held in London last year in memory of Sarah Everard and school teacher Sabina Nessa – two women who were fatally attacked while walking out in the capital.  

Floral tributes and candles are left after a vigil outside the London Irish Centre in Camden in memo

Floral tributes and candles have been left outside the London Irish Centre in Camden in memory of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy - Credit: PA

A sign near the entrance to the Irish Centre bore their names, and those of other women who have died, under the letters “RIP”.

London Live News
Camden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

flipped car finchley

London Live News

Overturned car in East Finchley following reported collision

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Beresford Road Haringey drugs raid

'Drugs and weapons' found in Crouch End raid 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Gosden, who vanished from his home in Doncaster in 2007 after buying a one-way ticket to King's Cross

London Live News

Two arrested over disappearance of boy who bought King’s Cross train ticket

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte during the Carabao Cup Semi Final against Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur | Opinion

'Conte's case for a Tottenham Hotspur spending spree'

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon