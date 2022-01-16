Ashling Murphy: Camden pays tribute to murdered primary school teacher 

Hundreds of people gathered outside the London Irish Centre in Camden in memory of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy, who was found dead last week after going for a run on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Ireland - Credit: PA

Crowds gathered outside the London Irish Centre in Camden yesterday to pay tribute to primary school teacher Ashling Murphy who was murdered while out for a run.

At 4pm on January 15 - exactly three days on from when it's believed the Irishwoman was fatally attacked - mourners fell silent to honour the 23-year-old who was found dead on Wednesday at the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Offaly.

The vigil also saw people hold candles, while large numbers queued in Camden Square to sign a book of condolence and lay flowers.

Musicians perform traditional Irish music during a vigil outside the London Irish Centre in Camden in memory of Ashling Murphy - Credit: PA

Traditional music was also played in honour of Ashling, who was known as a talented violinist.

A minute's silence was then held, after which people sang a rendition of 'When You Were Sweet Sixteen' - the young teacher’s favourite song.

The tune was played the day before - January 14 - by Ashling's father Ray Murphy at a vigil held near the scene of her murder in Tullamore.

Police are continuing to hunt for the killer, and Gardai have said Ashling’s family were “appreciative and overwhelmed by the national outpouring of support shown to them” in light of her killing.

Vigils were held in towns across Ireland on Friday as the country mourned the senseless murder, which has reignited the questions surrounding gender-based violence and women's safety.

People laid flowers and candles during the vigil - Credit: PA

The Irish Centre's cultural officer Anna Johnston said people not only united in solidarity with those who knew and loved Ashling, but also with "all the women of Ireland and further afield who are angry, distressed and heartbroken”.

She addressed the crowd to say: “Today, along with Ashling, we remember all the women who have had their lives stolen through gender-based violence.

“We shouldn’t be here, and Ashling should be.”

This comes after vigils were held in London last year in memory of Sarah Everard and school teacher Sabina Nessa – two women who were fatally attacked while walking out in the capital.

Floral tributes and candles have been left outside the London Irish Centre in Camden in memory of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy - Credit: PA

A sign near the entrance to the Irish Centre bore their names, and those of other women who have died, under the letters “RIP”.