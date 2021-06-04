Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Dad's appeal for help finding stolen Tour De France winner's bike

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 2:26 PM June 4, 2021   
James Hamm's priceless Cervelo bike was stolen in Hampstead on May 30

James Hamm's priceless Cervelo bike was stolen in Hampstead on May 30 - Credit: James Hamm

A Hampstead dad is appealing for help to get his missing one-of-a-kind bike back after it was stolen over the Bank Holiday weekend.

James Hamm, 35, bought the Cervelo bike - once ridden by 2008 Tour De France champion Carlos Sastre - from the Spanish cyclist's charity Smilekers in 2014. 

James out for a ride on his Cervelo bike - it formerly belonged to Tour De France winner Carlos Sastre

James out for a ride on his Cervelo bike - it formerly belonged to Tour De France winner Carlos Sastre - Credit: James Hamm

But the irreplaceable bike was stolen from outside of James' Fitzjohn's Avenue home on Sunday May 30  - and he's now said he'd offer a £250 reward for the bike's return, with the same amount going to Smilekers as a donation.

He told this newspaper: "We'll see where this ends up - I've obviously alerted the police but I think there's a good chance I don't get it back. 

Carlos Sastre won the 2008 on a similar bike to the one stolen from James Hamm

Carlos Sastre won the 2008 Tour on a similar bike to the one stolen from James Hamm - Credit: Bjarte Hetland / Wikimedia Commons

"The bike was an intro to cycling for me, taking me 75,000km exploring the UK, and the loss is much more personal than I'd imagined it would be. 

"I feel very safe around my flat because of all the trees and green, it feels like a safe community so it's easy to let your guard down and forget you're still in a big city with sophisticated thieves."

You may also want to watch:

The bike was stolen in the early evening on May 30, and James added that the manner of the theft was worrying.

James Hamm's stolen Cervelo S5 - once owned by a Tour de France winner

James Hamm's stolen Cervelo S5 - once owned by a Tour de France winner - Credit: James Hamm

He said: "There wasn't any sign of damage to the lock which means they had the ability to pick the lock. The thieves must have been going up and down the street with tools handy because they picked a Thule bike lock and stole my bike while I was taking a dinner break."

Most Read

  1. 1 Homeless man among passers-by who saved woman from Launderette fire
  2. 2 O2 Centre plans are 'totally out of scale' warn community figures
  3. 3 Archway emergency: Baby taken to hospital has died
  1. 4 'The Hampstead Village BID met the undignified end it so richly deserves'
  2. 5 Royal Free Hospital antisemitism claim 'fictitious' and has been withdrawn
  3. 6 Hampstead's BID gone, now what for the village's businesses?
  4. 7 Arsenal youngster Saka scores 'dream' first England goal
  5. 8 Plans for extra flats as part of Muswell Hill roof extension go to appeal
  6. 9 Angela Best inquest: Failure to spot serial killer's deception 'could happen again'
  7. 10 Masquerade ball for wedding of charity founder and Labour donor

The bike is a grey and white Cervelo S5 VWD model. James has reported it to the police and it is registered on the Immobilise stolen property database - but the Met Police has told James it's unlikely to be able to recover the bike without more information coming to light.

James added: "It was worth more to me than to anybody else. it's a bike which had a big story to tell."

If you spot James' bike, contact the Ham&High newsdesk on Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk to pass on any information that might help him get it back. 

Crime
Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chan and Eayrs' Frognal home

Planning and Development

Famed architects face enforcement threat over planning breaches

Charles Thomson

person
Local residents are still campaigning to re-open The Winchester on Archway Road, as a pub. Front, 3r

Planning and Development

Hopes of Highgate pub restoration retained after community status renewed

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Muswell Hill neighbours trying to save their horse chestnut tree

Planning and Development

Neighbours unite to try to save much-loved Muswell Hill tree

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Will Englander, founder of Root Co, with his cold-press juicer

Food and Drink

Brewer aims to shake up the ginger beer world

Stefania Di Cio`

Logo Icon