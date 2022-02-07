Tony Adams of Grieg Walk, Corby, Northamptonshire, appeared in the dock at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court to face five charges - Credit: PA

A man accused of pointing an air pistol at a police officer has been remanded in custody.

Tony Adams, 46, was allegedly tackled to the floor by the Pc and arrested following a chase in Camden on Friday - February 4.

Speaking at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court this morning - February 7 - prosecutor Edward Aydin stated that Adams was initially pursued by an officer on a motorcycle because he was driving erratically.

They were forced to abandon the chase after the defendant mounted the pavement and drove into oncoming traffic.

Mr Aydin told the court that Adams then got out of his car after hitting a bollard.

Pc Cushing is said to have twice tasered Adams near the junction of Mornington Crescent and Hampstead Road.

Adams allegedly dropped an imitation firearm, an air weapon, on the ground before picking it up and pointing the pistol at the officer, who tackled him to the ground.

Pc Cushing was uninjured and there are no reports of any other injuries.

Adams, of Grieg Walk in Corby, Northamptonshire, was charged on Saturday - February 5.

He appeared in the dock today to face allegations of five offences: possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence; making use or attempting to make use of an imitation firearm with intent to resist arrest; dangerous driving; driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance.

He did not enter pleas to any of the charges and was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Wood Green Crown Court on March 9.

Adams waved at family members in the public gallery as he was taken down to the cells.

The force initially said it was thought the firearm was a replica, but it was later confirmed to be a carbon dioxide powered air pistol.

Met Ch Supt Roy Smith praised the actions of the officer involved, saying they were “nothing short of incredible”.

He said: “Each day police officers put on the uniform and put themselves in danger to protect Londoners. This is a perfect example of the bravery and selflessness that they exhibit so often."