Three men charged after police officer injured in traffic stop

Published: 11:01 AM May 10, 2021

Three men have been charged after a police officer was injured during a traffic stop between West Hampstead and Kilburn.

Police on a routine patrol stopped a blue BMW at the junction of Netherwood Street and Lowfield Road at around 10.25pm on May 6.

Jordell Menzies, 24 and of Brunswick Close in Pinner, was charged with dangerous driving, assault of an emergency services worker, driving with no insurance and obstruction.



Navone McKenzie, 33, of Clement Close, Brondesbury Park, was charged with breaching the terms of a criminal behaviour order.



Both appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Saturday, 8 May and were bailed to reappear there on July 16.

A third man, Sylva Kasongo, 26 and of Handyside Street in King's Cross, was charged with possession of a class B drug and bailed to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on May 21.

Police are still seeking a fourth man in relation to the incident.