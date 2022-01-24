Men from Camden and Islington have been jailed for the manslaughter of a student whose killing sparked the tit-for-tat shooting of a “gentle giant” with no gang affiliations.

Jemal Ebrahim, 23, was fatally stabbed in the leg in Russell Road, near to Seven Sisters tube station, on May 13, 2020.

His killing led to a reprisal attack on May 18 last year which mistakenly targeted Chad Gordon, who was shot in the head as he opened the door of his home in Wiltshire Gardens, Haringey.

The 27-year-old, who had autism, was said to be a shy and quiet "gentle giant" who was the "last person anyone would want to kill".

Cameron Robinson and Mason Sani-Semedo were jailed last June for his killing.

The intended targets lived next door to Mr Gordon and were friends of Mr Ebrahim’s killers, Tyreese Annan and Mizuki Brown.

Following an Old Bailey trial in October, 20-year-old Annan, of Tottenham, and 25-year-old Brown, of Margery Street in Clerkenwell, were found guilty of the Mr Ebrahim's manslaughter.

Co-defendant Abdul Gaffer, 25, of Marquis Road in Camden, pleaded guilty to manslaughter having driven the killers to and from the scene.

At an Old Bailey hearing held today - Monday, January 24 - Judge Simon Mayo QC jailed Brown for 12 years, Annan for 11 years and Gaffer for eight years and three months.

Mr Ebrahim’s sister Nema said in a statement: “Our hearts are broken.

"Jemal had a promising life ahead of him; from leaving the country for good at the young age of 16 to pursue education abroad to then finalising his first year of business school in Hangzhou, China, before returning for the Christmas holiday and being stuck here due to Covid.

“A postcode should not determine whether you are to live or not, and it’s completely devastating that another young boy lost his life following this.

"Our thoughts are with the family always.”