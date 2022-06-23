Former boxing champion Amir Khan was with wife Faryal on High Road, Leyton, when some men allegedly threatened him with a gun before stealing his £70,000 watch - Credit: PA

Three men from north London are due to appear in court after former boxing world champion Amir Khan was allegedly robbed at gunpoint.

Scotland Yard has confirmed that Ahmed Bana, 25, of Hale Gardens, Tottenham Hale, Nurul Amin, 24, of Cavendish Road, Finsbury Park, and Dante Campbell, 20, of Denmark Road, Crouch End, have now been charged over the incident - which took place in Leyton on April 18.

All three are due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court later today (Thursday, June 23).

Former boxing champion Khan, 35, was with his wife Faryal on High Road at around 9.15pm that night when he was allegedly approached by some men who threatened him with a gun before stealing his £70,000 watch.

All three suspects have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Bana and Campbell have also been charged with possession of an imitation firearm.

Campbell has been further charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.