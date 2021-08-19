Three arrests and armed police operation after Camden estate shooting

Published: 11:24 AM August 19, 2021 Updated: 11:52 AM August 19, 2021

Police have arrested one man and two teenagers - Credit: Archant

Three people have been arrested following a shooting on the Regent's Park Estate, before armed police mobilised at the scene as part of a linked operation on Thursday (August 19).

Four people were hospitalised after the attack at a gathering in Clarence Gardens – and police have confirmed armed officers seen at the estate were part of the same investigation.

One man and two teenage boys were arrested before the armed operation. Officers arrested a 22-year-old man on Tuesday (August 17) on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent. He remains in custody.

On Wednesday (August 18) a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and robbery, and later for possession of a firearm with intent.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, and then for possession of a firearm with intent.

You may also want to watch:

The four people hospitalised by the shooting are a 19-year-old woman; a 17-year-old woman; a 28-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman.

One has since been discharged, while the other three remain in hospital with their condition understood not to be life-threatening.

Anyone with footage or information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 7619/14 August. Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.