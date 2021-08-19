Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Three arrests and armed police operation after Camden estate shooting

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 11:24 AM August 19, 2021    Updated: 11:52 AM August 19, 2021
A 69-year-old woman was attacked on the 29 bus on May 4. Picture: Met Police

Police have arrested one man and two teenagers - Credit: Archant

Three people have been arrested following a shooting on the Regent's Park Estate, before armed police mobilised at the scene as part of a linked operation on Thursday (August 19).  

Four people were hospitalised after the attack at a gathering in Clarence Gardens – and police have confirmed armed officers seen at the estate were part of the same investigation. 

One man and two teenage boys were arrested before the armed operation. Officers arrested a 22-year-old man on Tuesday (August 17) on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent. He remains in custody. 

On Wednesday (August 18) a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and robbery, and later for possession of a firearm with intent. 

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, and then for possession of a firearm with intent. 

You may also want to watch:

The four people hospitalised by the shooting are a 19-year-old woman; a 17-year-old woman; a 28-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman. 

One has since been discharged, while the other three remain in hospital with their condition understood not to be life-threatening. 

Anyone with footage or information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 7619/14 August. Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Most Read

  1. 1 Muswell Hill comic Sean Lock dies at 58
  2. 2 Highgate residents rally against 'nightmare' no right turns
  3. 3 Huge Marcus Rashford mural painted on Highgate Wood School building
  1. 4 POSTPONED: James and Rag'n'Bone Man Kenwood House dates cancelled over safety concerns
  2. 5 Leaked council files reveal homeless hostel plan for Alexandra Palace
  3. 6 'The village will be like Vegas': Alcohol fears around Hampstead Heath
  4. 7 Muswell Hill says goodbye to Midhurst Butcher's after decades of service
  5. 8 'Betrayal': 'Premium' care facility lined up to replace Mary Feilding Guild
  6. 9 Royal Free to close Pond Street day nursery amid MP and parents' worry
  7. 10 'Hampstead Heath is Europe's first Urban Quiet Park'
Metropolitan Police
Camden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Met Police file photo

Gunshots fired 'indiscriminately' into crowd at Camden barbecue

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Clarence Gardens, Regent's Park

Gun crime

Regent's Park Estate shooting sees four in hospital

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Plender Street, Camden Town

Knife Crime

Man in hospital with 'multiple stab wounds' after Camden Town fight

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Fortismere School's GCSE pupils were delighted with some top exam results

London GCSE results

GCSE results day: Grades and success stories from across north London

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon