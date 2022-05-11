Muhamoud Mohamed Mahdi, 28, of Finchley Road in the Golders Green area was fatally stabbed in Burnt Oak on February 18 - Credit: Met Police

Two teenagers have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Golders Green man Muhamoud Mohamed Mahdi.

The 28-year-old victim was fatally stabbed in the chest in Watling Avenue, Burnt Oak, on February 18.

Christian Adom Kuta-Dankwa, 18, of Rayners Lane, was charged with murder two days later alongside a 16-year-old boy who is also from Harrow.

Both appeared before the Old Bailey today - May 11 - for a plea and trial preparation hearing where they entered their not guilty pleas.

The trial - estimated to last three weeks - will commence on October 31 at the same court.

A pre-trial review has been fixed for October 14.