Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Teenagers plead not guilty to murder of Finchley Road man

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:19 PM May 11, 2022
Muhamoud Mohamed Mahdi, 28, of Finchley Road in Golders Green was fatally stabbed in Burnt Oak on Friday, February 18.

Muhamoud Mohamed Mahdi, 28, of Finchley Road in the Golders Green area was fatally stabbed in Burnt Oak on February 18 - Credit: Met Police

Two teenagers have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Golders Green man Muhamoud Mohamed Mahdi. 

The 28-year-old victim was fatally stabbed in the chest in Watling Avenue, Burnt Oak, on February 18. 

Christian Adom Kuta-Dankwa, 18, of Rayners Lane, was charged with murder two days later alongside a 16-year-old boy who is also from Harrow.

Both appeared before the Old Bailey today - May 11 - for a plea and trial preparation hearing where they entered their not guilty pleas.

The trial - estimated to last three weeks - will commence on October 31 at the same court.

A pre-trial review has been fixed for October 14.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court
Golders Green News
Barnet News
Finchley Road News

Don't Miss

Labour celebrate victories in Camden

Local Election 2022 | Live

Local elections 2022 live results: Camden, Barnet and Haringey

Ham&High reporters

Logo Icon
Keats Pharmacy and John Davies

Investigations | Exclusive

Hampstead pharmacy under investigation over extra charges for prescriptions

Charles Thomson

person
Cllr Georgia Gould with Hampstead Town's new Labour representative Cllr Adrian Cohen

Local Election 2022

Hampstead seat among Labour wins in Camden landslide

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
The Dukes Head, Highgate High Street.Pictured Sinead Mulligan manager and Theo Hudson leaseowner.

Pubs

Fears The Duke's Head 'laid-back country bar' in Highgate could go bust

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon