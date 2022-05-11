Teenagers plead not guilty to murder of Finchley Road man
Published: 5:19 PM May 11, 2022
- Credit: Met Police
Two teenagers have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Golders Green man Muhamoud Mohamed Mahdi.
The 28-year-old victim was fatally stabbed in the chest in Watling Avenue, Burnt Oak, on February 18.
Christian Adom Kuta-Dankwa, 18, of Rayners Lane, was charged with murder two days later alongside a 16-year-old boy who is also from Harrow.
Both appeared before the Old Bailey today - May 11 - for a plea and trial preparation hearing where they entered their not guilty pleas.
The trial - estimated to last three weeks - will commence on October 31 at the same court.
A pre-trial review has been fixed for October 14.