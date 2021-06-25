Teenager charged with GBH after Swiss Cottage stabbing

Published: 4:03 PM June 25, 2021

The Air Ambulance helicopter in Swiss Cottage after a teenager was stabbed on June 23 - Credit: Kurt Robbs @RobbsKurt

A teenager has been charged with GBH after another boy was found with stab injuries in Swiss Cottage on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old was arrested on June 24 before being charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and possession of an offensive weapon today (June 25).

He remains in police custody and was set to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court today.

The charges relate to an incident where another 15-year-old boy was found in Dobson Close, Swiss Cottage at around 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Although previously in a critical condition, the victim is now, police said, stable in hospital.