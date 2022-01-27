A teenager will appear before Highbury Corner Youth court today (January 27) after a stabbing in Harringay Sainsbury's - Credit: Google Maps

A 14-year-old boy has been charged following a stabbing outside Harringay Sainsbury's.

The Metropolitan Police was called at 4.32pm on Monday (January 24) to reports of a "disturbance involving a group of people" in the supermarket carpark on Williamson Road.

Police said a 15-year-old was found with serious injuries "consistent with stab wounds" and was rushed to hospital.

The suspect has been charged with wounding with intent (serious assault), possession of a bladed article in a public place and attempted robbery.

He has been remanded in police custody to appear before Highbury Corner Youth court today (January 27).

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 4792/24Jan.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.