Teenage girls admit string of Hampstead robberies

Sam Volpe

Published: 4:54 PM April 23, 2021   
Highbury Corner Magistrates Court.

Highbury Corner Magistrates Court. - Credit: Archant

Two teenage girls have admitted four robberies which took place in Hampstead in March. 

The duo - both unnamed due to their age - appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The girls are aged 16 and 17, and they admitted robberies which took place on March 21 this year. 

In each instance lone women were targeted and physically or verbally assaulted before being robbed. Some of them were forced to withdraw cash by the girls. 

The pair were remanded in youth detention and will be sentenced at Highbury Corner on May 12.

They were both arrested on April 20 at properties in Barnet.

Crime
Hampstead News

