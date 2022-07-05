Police called to 'youth with knife trying to climb school gates'

A teenager has been arrested following reports of someone trying to scale the gates of a school, armed with a knife.

Police were called at just after 8.25am on Tuesday (July 5) to reports of a youth with a knife trying to climb the gates of City of London Academy Highgate Hill, in Ashbrook Road, Archway.

A Met spokesperson said: "Following a foot chase a boy, believed aged around 13, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

"There have been no reports of any injuries.

Ch Supt Andy Carter, head of policing for Camden and Islington, said: “This was clearly a very concerning incident and my officers responded immediately to pursue and detain a suspect, who is now in police custody.

“We continue to liaise with the school and enquiries are ongoing.”

One parent of student at the school said she was "shocked and angry" that the school had sent out no communication about the incident.

City of London Academy Highgate Hill has been contacted for comment.

