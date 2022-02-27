Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Teenage boy dies after car hits tree following taxi crash in Barnet

Chantelle Billson

Published: 2:54 PM February 27, 2022
Updated: 3:04 PM February 27, 2022
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old boy died in a car crash in Frith Lane. - Credit: Met

A 17-year-old boy has died after the car in which he was a passenger hit a tree following a crash with a taxi in Barnet.  

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following the crash in Frith Lane.  

Officers were called just before 11pm last night (February 26) to reports of an accident involving a car.  

London Ambulance Service also attended the scene and found a 17-year-old boy injured.  

He later died at the scene and his family have been informed.  

Witnesses reported seeing several people leaving the area following the crash.  

Initial enquiries suggest the car had been involved in a minor collision with a taxi before hitting a tree.  

The driver of the taxi stopped at the scene and was not arrested – he continues to help detectives with their enquires.  

Three people have been arrested and remain in custody. 

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information can call 0208 991 9555 or 101 quoting CAD 7787/26Feb.  

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

