Man wanted after serious assault in Sussex 'may live in Camden'

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:44 PM May 25, 2022
Sussex Police would like to speak with Marc Stinton, 38, who may be living in Camden

Police would like to speak with Marc Stinton, 38, who may be living in Camden - Credit: Sussex Police

A man wanted in connection with a serious assault in West Sussex may live in Camden, police say.

Sussex Police have renewed an appeal to find Marc Stinton, 38, following an incident in Southwick in the early hours of September 26 last year.

Four people were initially arrested as part of the investigation and police believe Mr Stinton has information that could assist officers.

Police say he may be living in the Camden area, while he is also known to have links to Southwick, Lancing and Brighton.

Anyone who sees Mr Stinton is asked to call 999.

Or, if you have any information about where he may be, contact Sussex Police on 01273 470101 or via www.sussex.police.uk/ and quote serial 55 of 26/09/2021.

To report information anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.

Camden News

