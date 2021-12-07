A large bag of cannabis was seized in the raids, carried out to crack down on drugs supply in Wood Green - Credit: Met Police

Ten suspected dealers believed to be involved with the supply of drugs in Wood Green were arrested in dawn raids today (December 7).

Police officers carried out warrants at 11 different addresses in Haringey and Enfield at 5am, during which they seized a bin bag full of cannabis, £6,000 in cash, a Rolex watch and up to £15,0000 worth of clothes and accessories.

Some of the cash that was seized in the raids, carried out to crack down on drugs supply in Wood Green - Credit: Met Police

A large bag of white powder - suspected to be cocaine - has been sent off for testing.

The operation follows a year-long investigation by the Met's north area proactive team to crack down on drug-related violence in Wood Green and its surrounds.

Pc Mark Briggs, who led the investigation, said they they acted on concerns raised in the community and their own local intelligence.

He added: “We know the harrowing impact drugs can have on communities and the arrests this morning are the culmination of months of evidence gathering in order to arrest those involved.

“Drugs are inextricably linked to violence and this continues to be one of the Met’s top priorities.

“I hope the community are reassured that we have listened to their concerns and are working to make London safer, and reduce violent crime.”

Those detained include two 31-year-old men from Barnet and Finsbury respectively who were arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.

A 19-year-old man from Upper Edmonton was also arrested on suspicion of the same offence, alongside being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

A 60-year-old man from Hornsey was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, while a 31-year-old man from Bowes Park and a 29-year-old man from East Finchley were arrested on suspicion of supplying class A and class B drugs.

A 28-year-old man from Haringey and a 16-year-old boy were both arrested on suspicion of supplying a class B drug, while a 22-year-old man from Tottenham and a 19-year-old man from Bowes Park were both arrested on suspicion of supplying a class B drug and of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug.