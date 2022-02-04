Man denies trying to murder social worker with a knife
- Credit: PA
A 34-year-old man has denied attempting to murder a social worker with a knife.
Sulai Man, who is otherwise known as Sulai Bukhari, is accused of attacking the 61-year-old in Wood Green on August 6, 2021.
The social worker had been denied entry to a property, and two police officers who were called to assist him also suffered knife wounds during the incident.
Man, of Noel Park Road, was arrested the same day, and was charged two days later.
He appeared at the Old Bailey this morning - February 4.
Speaking via video link he denied attempted murder and two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent against the officers.
All three alleged victims were treated in hospital following the attack, and the social worker suffered multiple stab injuries.
A trial date has been set at the Old Bailey for September 26.