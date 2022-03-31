Home burglaries in Camden continue to drop after pandemic

While burglaries have risen in Haringey, in Camden they've continued to drop after the pandemic. - Credit: Archant

Residential burglaries in Camden last year dropped by 6.8% since the height of the pandemic.

In the 12 months to February 2022, home burglaries decreased by 6.8% compared to the previous 12 months, despite more people returning to the office.

From February 2018, the monthly average for reported burglary incidents was approximately 130. Throughout 2021, Camden burglaries repeatedly fell this number.

Post-pandemic residential burglaries also decreased in Barnet by 8.95%. Since February 2018, the borough's reported burglaries averaged at 205 a month.

But the same cannot be said for Haringey. Post-pandemic burglaries in the borough increased by 5.39% in the 12 months to February 2022, compared to the previous 12 months.

In September, 179 incidents were reported, and 160 incidents occurred in December.

Westminster saw a small increase of 0.49% in the past 12 months to February, compared to the previous 12 months.

For advice on how you can protect your home from thieves, visit www.met.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime/