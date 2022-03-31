Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Home burglaries in Camden continue to drop after pandemic

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 12:26 PM March 31, 2022
Changes to community policing in Camden are already reaping rewards, says new inspector Nikki Babb.

While burglaries have risen in Haringey, in Camden they've continued to drop after the pandemic. - Credit: Archant

Residential burglaries in Camden last year dropped by 6.8% since the height of the pandemic.

In the 12 months to February 2022, home burglaries decreased by 6.8% compared to the previous 12 months, despite more people returning to the office.

From February 2018, the monthly average for reported burglary incidents was approximately 130. Throughout 2021, Camden burglaries repeatedly fell this number.

Post-pandemic residential burglaries also decreased in Barnet by 8.95%. Since February 2018, the borough's  reported burglaries averaged at 205 a month.

But the same cannot be said for Haringey. Post-pandemic burglaries in the borough increased by 5.39% in the 12 months to February 2022, compared to the previous 12 months. 

In September, 179 incidents were reported, and 160 incidents occurred in December. 

Westminster saw a small increase of 0.49% in the past 12 months to February, compared to the previous 12 months.

For advice on how you can protect your home from thieves, visit www.met.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime/

Metropolitan Police
Camden News
Barnet News
Haringey News

Don't Miss

Manager of The Red Lion & Sun Heath Ball

Highgate tavern crowned best wine pub in the UK

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Pupils at Heathside Preparatory School in Hampstead

Education News

From 'broken' to flourishing': Heathside Preparatory School in Hampstead

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
"Welcome Back Nazanin" – children leave drawings at Emmanuel Church in West Hampstead

Free Nazanin

Pictures for Nazanin: Children welcome home West Hampstead mum

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
An S7 stock London Underground train, used on the Circle, Hammersmith and City and District lines

London Live News

Travel: North London road and rail disruptions in the week ahead

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon