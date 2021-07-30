Convicted terrorist sent back to jail after bin lorry breach

Published: 1:02 PM July 30, 2021

Andrew Rowe, a terrorist who has been sent back to jail - Credit: Met Police

A convicted terrorist from St John's Wood has been sent back to jail after breaching the terms of his release.

Andrew Rowe was first convicted of terrorism offences in 2005. He served five years of a 10-year sentence before he was allowed out of prison, but subject to a stringent monitoring order.

As part of that, he was required to tell officers in the Met's counter-terrorism squad if he was given access to vehicles.

In 2019, having registered to work as an HGV driver, Rowe accepted a job driving bin lorries for a London local council. But as he didn't notify police of this, he broke the conditions of his release.

After a police investigation, he admitted nine counts of breaching a "Part 4 Notification order" at the Old Bailey on March 29 this year.

You may also want to watch:

He was sentenced to an additional 10 months behind bars on July 29.

Acting Commander Kevin Southworth said Rowe's actions were "a very serious breach" and that it highlighted why the Met's Terrorism Offender Management Unit was "so crucial".