Westminster Council warning a spate of drain lid thefts

Council chiefs are investigating a spate of drain lid thefts in north Westminster.
People are urged to “be vigilant” after eight drain or “gully” covers were reported missing on June 24 in north Westminster.
Westminster City Council (WCC) said it is investigating the issue and ensuring the borough is safe for walkers and cyclists.
The lids were taken from a public road, but it is unclear why they were stolen.
WCC's cabinet member for city management Paul Dimoldenberg said: “We were recently made aware of several missing gully lids in the north of Westminster.
"All of the covers have now been replaced apart from one, due to a parked car blocking access, and this will also be replaced as soon as possible.
“The lids were stolen from the public highway and our teams continue to carry out thorough checks of the surrounding streets to make sure all gullies are safe for pedestrians and cyclists.
“We encourage residents to be vigilant and to report any missing gully lids via the Report It page on the council website.”