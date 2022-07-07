Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Crime

Westminster Council warning a spate of drain lid thefts

Logo Icon

Hannah Neary LRDS

Published: 1:25 PM July 7, 2022
Pedestrians and cyclists urged to be 'vigilant' following a spate of drain lid thefts in north Westminster

Pedestrians and cyclists urged to be 'vigilant' following a spate of drain lid thefts in north Westminster - Credit: Westminster City Council

Council chiefs are investigating a spate of drain lid thefts in north Westminster. 

People are urged to “be vigilant” after eight drain or “gully” covers were reported missing on June 24 in north Westminster.

Westminster City Council (WCC) said it is investigating the issue and ensuring the borough is safe for walkers and cyclists.

The lids were taken from a public road, but it is unclear why they were stolen.

WCC's cabinet member for city management Paul Dimoldenberg said: “We were recently made aware of several missing gully lids in the north of Westminster.

"All of the covers have now been replaced apart from one, due to a parked car blocking access, and this will also be replaced as soon as possible.

“The lids were stolen from the public highway and our teams continue to carry out thorough checks of the surrounding streets to make sure all gullies are safe for pedestrians and cyclists.

Most Read

  1. 1 Unarmed man shot by police during prison break was ‘lawfully killed’
  2. 2 'Our beautiful boy': Bosco (and his big stick) dies after surgery
  3. 3 Police called to 'youth with knife trying to climb school gates'
  1. 4 Covid: North London hospital admissions rising amid national surge
  2. 5 'Hostility for LGBT+ people': Mike Freer resigns from Boris Johnson's government
  3. 6 Jailed: 9 north London offenders put behind bars in June
  4. 7 Opening date confirmed for new Finchley Road Aldi
  5. 8 Fears Kenwood will become an 'entertainment centre' as application lodged
  6. 9 Alexandra Palace: 2 hospitalised in Red Bull's Soapbox Race
  7. 10 Elvis Presley songwriter and former Ham&High columnist dies aged 82

“We encourage residents to be vigilant and to report any missing gully lids via the Report It page on the council website.”


Westminster News
Maida Vale News
St John's Wood News

Don't Miss

Blue Plaque celebrating Bentley Motor's first building

London Live News

Bentley Motor blue plaque in North London 'prized off wall and stolen'

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Freddie Mercury collected stamps as a boy

I want to philately! Freddie Mercury’s stamp collection goes on display

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
The Rolling Stones at BST Hyde Park on July 3, 2022

Opinion

Five classic Rolling Stones moments at BST Hyde Park

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Gates are used to lock up Primrose Hill overnight on the weekends

Fences and padlocks at Primrose Hill once again

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon