Air ambulance mobilised as boy, 15, knifed in South Hampstead

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 8:43 AM January 21, 2022
Rowley Way in South Hampstead, where a 15-year-old boy was stabbed

Rowley Way in South Hampstead, where a 15-year-old boy was stabbed - Credit: Google

The air ambulance was mobilised yesterday evening after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in South Hampstead.

Emergency services were called at 4.45pm on Thursday, January 20, to reports of a stabbing in Rowley Way.

Police officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.

A 15-year-old boy was found with a stab injury and taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening, according to Scotland Yard.

Enquiries are ongoing, and at this early stage, there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5104/20Jan.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

