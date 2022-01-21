Air ambulance mobilised as boy, 15, knifed in South Hampstead
Published: 8:43 AM January 21, 2022
- Credit: Google
The air ambulance was mobilised yesterday evening after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in South Hampstead.
Emergency services were called at 4.45pm on Thursday, January 20, to reports of a stabbing in Rowley Way.
Police officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.
A 15-year-old boy was found with a stab injury and taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening, according to Scotland Yard.
Enquiries are ongoing, and at this early stage, there have been no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5104/20Jan.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
