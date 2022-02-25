Have you seen these men? - Credit: Sussex Police

Four people sentenced to jail in their absence for a series of violent robberies and burglaries remain at large after absconding while on bail.

Those four – all from north London – are wanted by police along with two others from east London who are linked to the crime spree across Sussex and Surrey.

Sussex Police say homeowners were subjected to threats and violence, and large sums of cash, jewellery and personal items were stolen, in the seven separate incidents in November and December 2018.

Six of the incidents occurred in Crawley - with a man allegedly suffering 19 broken ribs on one occasion - while the other was in Epsom, Surrey.

Police say the organised group were known to have been commuting from London to carry out the targeted offences.

Herison Vaz Barri, 28, of Stamford Hill in Hackney (left) and Onesio Felix-Bary, 26, of Hamilton Road in Golders Green - Credit: Sussex Police

Four suspects were arrested – Herison Vaz Barri of Stamford Hill, Onesio Felix-Bary of Golders Green, Denis Garcia Da Gloria of Edgware and Marcio Alexandre of Wembley – and released on court bail pending trial.

However, they all fled before the six-week trial concluded on February 15.

That was heard in their absence and a jury returned 19 guilty verdicts from the 19 offences on the indictment.

The men were sentenced in their absence at Brighton Crown Court on Wednesday (February 23).

Barri, 28, was jailed for a total of 16 years and Felix-Bary, 26, of Hamilton Road for 15 years, both for three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Denis Garcia Da Gloria, 33, of Deansbrook Road, Edgware (left) and Marcio Alexandre, 32, of District Road, Wembley - Credit: Sussex Police

Da Gloria 33, of Deansbrook Road, was sentenced to a total of 18 years for four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and three counts of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Alexandre, 32, of District Road, was jailed for a combined 16 years for three counts each of conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary.

All four are wanted for failing to attend court.

Det Ch Insp Jon Robeson, the senior investigating officer, said: “This was an incredibly large, complex and lengthy investigation which has had a significant impact on those victims targeted.

“I commend them for the courage and bravery they have shown throughout this investigation and subsequent trial, and thank them for their assistance in bringing the offenders to justice.

"Key evidence in the investigation came from the examination of the suspects’ mobile phones and translation of thousands of electronic communications between one another.

"These messages demonstrated some of the planning and logistics of offences, including the subsequent distribution and sale of stolen property."

Ibraim Sanha, 35, of Postway Mews in Ilford and Joselito Cassama, 30, of Evesham Road in Stratford - Credit: Sussex Police

Two other men - Ibraim Sanha, 35, of Postway Mews in Ilford and Joselito Cassama, 30, of Evesham Road in Stratford – are also sought in connection with the investigation.

Police say they both have links to Lisbon in Portugal, where they were born.

Anyone who knows where they are is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101, quoting Operation Glengorm.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.