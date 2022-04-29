Rapist who attacked women in Camden jailed

A man who committed a string of serious sexual offences against women in Camden has been jailed for life. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Francis Mukendi, 27, of Finsbury Park Road was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 15 years’ imprisonment at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, April 29.

He was found guilty, following a six-week trial, of four counts of rape, three counts of attempted rape, two counts of sexual assault and four counts of possession of a bladed article at the same court on Tuesday, March 22.

He committed offences against six women, aged between 20 and 32. They all lived around the Camden area.

The court heard that Francis carried out the attacks over a two-year period from 2017-2019.

He followed each of his victims late at night and when they were alone as they walked home in the Camden area.

The attacks took place once the victims reached their doorsteps or communal stairwells. Whilst distracted when getting their keys out, Francis would approach them from behind with a weapon – on one occasion with a hammer and on others with a knife. He would then force them to perform oral sex on him.

Once he had finished, or was interrupted, he would run away. All the victims reported the attacks to police immediately.

Each attack was within a short walk of each other and a short distance from Francis's home address.

Chief superintendent Andy Carter, responsible for local policing in Camden, said: "I would like to thank the victims for their continued bravery and commitment to support this investigation over a considerable period of time. I would like to pay tribute to them for providing crucial evidence to ensure Francis cannot subject others to such horrific attacks.

"He is an extremely dangerous offender who targeted these women as they walked home alone in the dark, waiting for the most opportune of moments before making his attacks. They have been left traumatised by what has happened to them."

If you have been a victim of sexual assault or rape or you have information about an offender, contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency – there are specially trained officers who will listen and investigate where needed.

Further information, including details of agencies and charities that can offer support can be found on their website.

To speak to The Haven call 0203 299 6900 – for more information visit www.thehavens.org.uk