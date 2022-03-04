One year ago, Sarah Everard was kidnapped and murdered by the serving Met officer Wayne Couzens in south London.

Sarah's family said their "lives have changed forever" and they "live with the sadness of our loss" since she was killed.

On the anniversary of her death, we asked councils and police officers: has public safety for women and girls improved in Camden, Haringey and Westminster?

Met Police

Alongside conducting reviews of their officers' behaviour, the Met has established specialist predatory offenders units.

The Met has deployed more officers in high-visibility patrols in known hotspot areas for violence against women and girls.

It initiated Operation Vigilant in November, where undercover police officers patrol nightlife venues to "identify potential offenders".

Camden

Camden has run a series of women’s safety walkabouts with the police, to hear first hand how women feel.

It has improved lighting and installed more CCTV across Camden.

The council set up a Violence Against Women and Girls board to bring together the police, community and voluntary organisations to begin a new programme of action and mandatory domestic violence abuse training for all council staff.

Haringey

Haringey Council has invested £4.8 million to upgrade street lighting and over £4 million to improve and expand its CCTV network.

It has worked with the Met to ensure that policing is community focused. This includes the recent deployment of the new Town Centre Team in Wood Green.

Councillor Peray Ahmet, leader of Haringey Council, said: “Like everyone in Haringey and across the country, I was deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of Sarah Everard last year.

"No one should have to feel unsafe when they’re out and about in our borough, and we’re doing everything within our powers as a council to make our streets safer for women and girls."

Westminster

Westminster City Council and Kensington and Chelsea launched a joint campaign in January to improve safety.

A recent survey revealed that 46% felt fairly or very unsafe in Westminster.

The partnership between the two councils offers free support from 10 specialist organisations to survivors of violence and abuse.

The council has also been collaborating with the Met Police to encourage hospitality businesses to promote the Ask for Angela campaign.

A new group of night-time volunteers called Night Stars will launch in the borough today (4 March).