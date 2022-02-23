Detectives have issued an e-fit of a man they want to speak to about the indecent exposure incidents, which they believe are linked. - Credit: Met Police

A man has allegedly exposed himself in front of multiple different women while riding around on roller skates.

According to Scotland Yard, the suspect was roller skating when he approached each of the women - who, apart from on one occasion, were walking alone - before "indecently exposing himself".

The latest incident happened at 10pm on January 26 on the Regent's Canal, near to Oval Road in Primrose Hill.

The same man is thought to have struck at 7.45pm on January 14 in a tunnel in Goods Way, Kings Cross, and at 9.30pm the day before in Wapping Woods.

Further incidents were reported just after midnight on January 7 in Park Lane, Westminster and just after 5am on January 4 in Praed Street, Paddington.

Incidents also allegedly occurred at 2.30am on December 2 in Charlton Street, Camden, and at 1am on December 4 in Grove End Road, St Johns Wood.

Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises the e-fit, or who may have also been a victim, to call 101 quoting reference 7502/26JAN.