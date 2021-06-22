Published: 11:13 AM June 22, 2021

Snowie the Shih-Tzu was attacked in Regent's Park in May - Credit: MPS Royal Parks / owner

Police in Regent's Park are appealing for witnesses after a dog-walker's pet shih-tzu was mauled by another dog.

The smaller dog, Snowie, was with its owner on the morning of May 28 when it was attacked by an Alsatian-type dog.

The Met's Royal Parks officers have released an appeal to try to find the dog and owner responsible.

Snowie the Shih-Tzu suffered a broken leg in the brutal attack - Credit: MPS Royal Parks / owner

Snowie was left with serious injuries including a broken leg. The dog's owner was shaken but unhurt.

In a statement, the police said: "On May 28, at 7am a Shih Tzu named ‘Snowie’ was attacked by a large out of control dark brown Alsatian type dog with short hair in Regent’s Park on the Broad Walk.

"The owner is described as a white female, 5’7" in height with long straight light/dark brown hair."

The police added: "Snowie suffered a broken leg and puncture wounds from this incident but is on the mend."

PC Will Richards, the officer responsible for Regent's Park, told this paper he hopes to see witnesses come forward.

He said: "We get a few dog incidents every so often but this was a pretty serious one and the dog was really badly injured. I know the vets bills added up."

He said because of the early time of the attack, the police and the victim were unaware of any witnesses, but hope people may recognise the description of the dog and its owner.

Justin McKie, who chairs the Regent's Park and Primrose Hill safer neighbourhood community panel, said: "The vast majority of dogs in Regent's Park are very well behaved, so it's very upsetting to hear about these sorts of incidents.

"I urge anyone who may know the possible owner of this Alsatian to contact the police."

To report any information, contact the Met by calling 101, tweeting @MetCC or visiting the met.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/

Regent's Park and Primrose Hill have both been open during the pandemic, though Primrose Hill has been closed on weekend evenings after spikes in reported antisocial behaviour.