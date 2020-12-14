Knifeman sentenced over Regent's Park mosque stabbing

Published: 6:08 PM December 14, 2020

The man who stabbed a prayer leader in the neck at the London Central Mosque in Regent's Park faces seven years and three months behind bars.

Daniel Horton, 30, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article after the attack on Raafat Maglad on February 20.

Police outside of the London Central Mosque in Regent's Park after Raafat Maglad was attacked by Daniel Horton. - Credit: PA

He was sentenced to seven years and three months for the stabbing at a hearing at Southwark Crown Court. He will serve another four years on extended licence after he is released.

Det Const Daniel Jones, who led the investigation, said: “This was a shocking and brutal unprovoked attack in a place of worship where the victim should have been safe. Today’s sentence highlights the callousness of this attack on an unsuspecting victim.

The bloodied knife used by Daniel Horton to stab muezzin Raafat Maglad. - Credit: Met Police

“Horton had the audacity to smile when he was shown images of his victim’s injuries, not showing any remorse for his heinous actions. I’m therefore pleased that Horton has been jailed for considerable length of time for his actions.

“I’d like to thank the worshippers who heroically detained Horton on that day, which possibly prevented him from causing further harm. I’d also like to thank the victim for his courage and cooperation throughout the investigation."

Mr Maglad, the mosque’s muezzin who leads the call to prayer, needed hospital treatment for injuries which included a 0.6in (1.5cm) wound to his neck.

Prosecutor Benn Maguire told an earlier court hearing that Mr Maglad now fears becoming the victim of another “unprovoked attack” during worship.