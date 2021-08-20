Police make fourth arrest over Regent's Park Estate shooting

Published: 10:38 AM August 20, 2021

Police have arrested a fourth individual over the Clarence Gardens shooting - Credit: Archant

The Metropolitan Police has arrested a fourth person over the Regent's Park Estate shooting which left four people in hospital.

On Thursday a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent.

Earlier that day, armed police were seen on the estate and the Met confirmed this was part of the same operation.

The shooting took place on Saturday evening in Clarence Gardens, where a barbecue had been taking place.

Another 22-year-old and two teenagers had already been detained.

Officers arrested a 22-year-old man on Tuesday (August 17) on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent.

On Wednesday (August 18) a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and robbery, and later for possession of a firearm with intent.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, and then for possession of a firearm with intent. All four remain in custody.

Officers continue to investigate, and Det Sgt Val John-Baptiste repeated a call for witnesses to come forward. The Met said there would continue to be a police presence on the estate.

To pass on information or footage, call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD7619/14AUG.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or online.