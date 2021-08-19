Published: 5:29 PM August 19, 2021 Updated: 5:37 PM August 19, 2021

A Regent's Park cyclist suffered a bleed on the brain after an incident where he hit his head, but he doesn't know what happened to him? - Credit: MPS Royal Parks / Google

A cyclist who suffered a bleed on the the brain after a mystery incident in Regent's Park is looking for help to find out what happened to him.

The man was commuting between 7.20 and 7.40am on August 11 when something - he does not know what - happened to him. He suffered a brain bleed and a concussion, but didn't discover this until later that day.

He was cycling by the Hanover Gate in the Outer Circle.

After the incident, which must have involved him being unseated from his bike, he got back on and cycled to work. It was only when he later felt ill that he went to hospital and discovered the extent of his injuries.

He reported the incident to police a week later, and officers and Royal Parks officials are now seeking to help him work out what happened.

The Royal Parks's dedicate police officer Will Richards tweeted: "A male has got in contact with @theroyalparks to ask if anyone can piece together for him how he came to suffer a bleed on the brain and concussion while cycling to work. He has no memory of how he came to be so seriously injured!"

PC Richards said anyone who witnessed what happened or who has dashcam footage should email regentspark@met.police.uk or regents@royalparks.org.uk.

He also clarified: "His bike has a minor scuff to the front handlebar, and a misaligned front wheel. We simply don't know if any vehicle was involved or not."

Regent's Park is managed by The Royal Parks, who also tweeted: "The person involved didn't realise the seriousness of the incident until later, so they actually got up and rode off before going to hospital, then contacted us/the police to see if we could help them work out what happened.

"No conspiracy here, just trying to help."

Safe cycling in Regent's Park has long been a disputed issue, with the lack of any scheme to replace the cancelled CS11 cycle superhighway often criticised.

It would have seen the Regent's Park gates shut to traffic at key times to protect cyclists.

Campaigners including the London Cycling Campaign's Simon Munk and Extinction Rebellion have called for through traffic to be banned from the park.