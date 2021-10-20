Primrose Hill candlelight vigil to celebrate life of Nicole Hurley
- Credit: Met Police
A Primrose Hill candlelight vigil will be held this evening (October 20) in memory of Nicole Hurley.
The mother-of-four was stabbed to death in Broxwood Way on October 10. Jason Bell, 40, has been charged with her murder.
Tonight's vigil will begin at 7.30pm at the Kingsland Estate, where Nicole lived, and mourners will walk together to the top of Primrose Hill.
Members of the community have laid tributes of candles and flowers and a fundraiser to raise money for the funeral and other associated costs has already raised over £38,000.
Extra money will be used to support Nicole's children, Jason, Nicole, Violet and Amira, described as "bright, ambitious, curious and generous".
Neighbour Brigitte Clements, who set up the page, said: "We feel great sadness and shock. Nicole was a lovely person – super friendly, really nice.
"The kids are always out running around. They are an absolute joy.
You may also want to watch:
"They help build our planters, they go above and beyond to help. They are still at school and keep their heads down. They are great and that's a testament to Nicole as a mother. She was 100% devoted to them."
To donate visit uk.gf.me/v/c/vwxn/in-memory-of-nicole-hurley
Most Read
- 1 Famous Hampstead Heath love swan Mrs Newbie dies
- 2 'Feels like a runway': Hampstead residents call for LED lamp post change
- 3 Guilty: Kentish Town man convicted of murdering Jack Ampadu
- 4 'Victim-blaming': Disabled woman fears leaving flat after neighbour's abuse
- 5 Italian sandwich bar set to open in Hampstead phone box
- 6 'Let's save The Victoria pub in Highgate'
- 7 Wine, cheese and caviar: New bar to open in South End Green
- 8 Top producer gives hit making masterclass
- 9 Prince William brings environmental Earthshot Prize ceremony to Ally Pally
- 10 'Heart of the community': Muswell Hill Library celebrates 90 years