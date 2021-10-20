Primrose Hill candlelight vigil to celebrate life of Nicole Hurley

Published: 9:25 AM October 20, 2021

A Primrose Hill candlelight vigil will be held this evening (October 20) in memory of Nicole Hurley.

The mother-of-four was stabbed to death in Broxwood Way on October 10. Jason Bell, 40, has been charged with her murder.

Tonight's vigil will begin at 7.30pm at the Kingsland Estate, where Nicole lived, and mourners will walk together to the top of Primrose Hill.

Members of the community have laid tributes of candles and flowers and a fundraiser to raise money for the funeral and other associated costs has already raised over £38,000.

Extra money will be used to support Nicole's children, Jason, Nicole, Violet and Amira, described as "bright, ambitious, curious and generous".

Neighbour Brigitte Clements, who set up the page, said: "We feel great sadness and shock. Nicole was a lovely person – super friendly, really nice.

"The kids are always out running around. They are an absolute joy.

"They help build our planters, they go above and beyond to help. They are still at school and keep their heads down. They are great and that's a testament to Nicole as a mother. She was 100% devoted to them."

To donate visit uk.gf.me/v/c/vwxn/in-memory-of-nicole-hurley